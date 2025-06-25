Balance Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,952 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

