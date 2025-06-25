Balance Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 37,054 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,431 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,558 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,028,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,498,000 after purchasing an additional 764,790 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

