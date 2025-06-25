Archer Aviation (ACHR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Archer Aviation to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2126 3297 119 2.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 7.25%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its rivals.

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -8.18 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.51

Archer Aviation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archer Aviation rivals beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

