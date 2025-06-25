Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) CEO Abizer Gaslightwala Purchases 10,000 Shares

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Abizer Gaslightwala bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,713.60. This represents a 3.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
