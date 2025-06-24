Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after buying an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.95 and a 200-day moving average of $339.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
