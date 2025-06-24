Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $528.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

