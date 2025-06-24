BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 11,709 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

