Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $581.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

