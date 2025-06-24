Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,311 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

