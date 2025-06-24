FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after acquiring an additional 764,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

