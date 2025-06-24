Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

