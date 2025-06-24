BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Has $834,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $275.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

