Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 3,772 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 95,012 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

