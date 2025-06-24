Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $491.81 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $497.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.93.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total value of $985,218.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,846,068.63. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

