FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $527,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

