FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average of $254.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

