Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

