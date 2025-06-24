Embree Financial Group Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,326 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,858,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

