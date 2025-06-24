Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after acquiring an additional 568,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,916,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 268,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

