Embree Financial Group Invests $308,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.