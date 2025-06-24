3,514 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

