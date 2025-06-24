Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.5%

Intel stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

