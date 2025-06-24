Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,014.42. The company has a market cap of $533.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.