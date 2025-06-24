Systelligence LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

