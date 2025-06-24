Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 12.7%

BATS EFG opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.