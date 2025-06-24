Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.18. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

