United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

