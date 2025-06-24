2,495 Shares in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $44,737,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $34,166,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 656,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 128,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,460.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10,820.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. Cohen & Steers Inc has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

