iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

