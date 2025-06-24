Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Shares of A opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

