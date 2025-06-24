Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $802,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,243,496.25. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $1,129,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,611,193.60. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,772,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

