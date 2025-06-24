Sava Infond d.o.o. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

