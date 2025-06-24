Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after buying an additional 673,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after buying an additional 207,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.