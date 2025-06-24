iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Keystone Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.02. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

