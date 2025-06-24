iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average of $210.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

