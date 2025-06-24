Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,931,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

