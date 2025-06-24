FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 306,633 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 306,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611,706 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,121,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

