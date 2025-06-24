2,504 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4%

DUK stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

