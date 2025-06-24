Continuum Advisory LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $781.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,997,734.20. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,419 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,650 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

