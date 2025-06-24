Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

RSP stock opened at $178.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

