Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $635.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

