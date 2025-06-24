AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

