Head to Head Survey: Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) versus American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 9.66% 18.34% 2.66% Sampo N/A 18.27% 5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and Sampo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $8.32 billion 1.27 $887.00 million $9.52 13.25 Sampo $2.47 billion 45.99 $1.25 billion $0.91 23.19

Sampo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Financial Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. American Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Financial Group and Sampo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sampo 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $138.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given American Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Sampo.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Sampo on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. It sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Sampo

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

