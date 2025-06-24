SSAB (SSAAY) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “STEEL – PRODUCERS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SSAB to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB 4.99% 7.30% 4.68% SSAB Competitors 2.02% 1.00% 1.39%

Dividends

SSAB pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SSAB pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 68.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SSAB is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00 SSAB Competitors 434 1541 1654 59 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSAB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies have a potential upside of 14.93%. Given SSAB’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SSAB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSAB and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB $9.78 billion $617.08 million 12.83 SSAB Competitors $18.44 billion $280.11 million 17.21

SSAB’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SSAB. SSAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SSAB has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SSAB peers beat SSAB on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

SSAB Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

