Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

