Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

