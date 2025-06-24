Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Sunday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.20 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elanor Commercial Property Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Industrial Leaders Boosting Dividends as the Sector Outperforms
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 International Bank Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Hims & Hers Stock Could Be a Multi-Bagger in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.