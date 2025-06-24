Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,113 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 809,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

