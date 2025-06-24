Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 25.6% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 260,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock worth $14,525,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 6.7%

NYSE ANET opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.