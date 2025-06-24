Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.29 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

