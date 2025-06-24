International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,906,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,094,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,852,000 after buying an additional 997,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,759,000 after buying an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

